Corinth Pipeworks to supply pipes to Port Kembla Lateral Pipeline project in Australia

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 11:47:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it will supply pipes to Australia-based Jemena Asset Management’s Port Kembla Lateral Pipeline project.

Corinth Pipeworks will supply approximately 13 km of 18” diameter high frequency welded (HFW) line pipes, certified to transport up to 100 percent hydrogen. The HFW pipes will be manufactured in Corinth’s facility in Greece and delivered directly to Australia within 2022.

The construction of the gas pipeline will connect the future Port Kembla Energy Terminal to the existing 797 km Eastern Gas Pipeline.