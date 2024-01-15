﻿
Coal exports from Queensland up 1.7 percent in December

Monday, 15 January 2024 13:23:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 2.8 percent year on year and by 1.7 percent month on month to 17.6 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.2 million mt, down 4.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in December the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 26.3 percent year on year to 2.9 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.1 million mt, up 27.1 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 20.9 percent compared to the same month of 2022 to 6.3 million mt in December. 

In December, supplies to South Korea accounted for 28.7 percent of the total exports, while Japan, India and China accounted for 27.5 percent, 18.1 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively. 

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in 2023 amounted to 196.6 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


