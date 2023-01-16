﻿
English
Coal exports from Queensland up 10.4 percent in December

Monday, 16 January 2023 11:32:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland rose by 10.4 percent year on year and by 4.7 percent month on month to 17.12 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in December last year totaled 5.42 million mt, up 38.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month shipments from Hay Point increased by 17.9 percent year on year to 4.03 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.45 million mt, up 8.4 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port moved down by 11.7 compared to the same month of 2021 to 5.22 million mt in December last year.

In December supplies to Japan accounted for 35.6 percent of the total exports, while India and South Korea accounted for 20.6 percent and 27.4 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports mentioned above in the full year amounted to 190.83 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


