Coal exports from Queensland down 19.3 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland decreased by 9.7 percent year on year and were down by 19.3 percent month on month to 15.85 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.62 million mt, down 3.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in July the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 0.9 percent year on year to 2.57 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.84 million mt, down 24.3 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port decreased by 9.3 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 5.81 million mt in July.

In July, supplies from Gladstone to South Korea accounted for 36.2 percent of the total exports, while Japan, China, and India accounted for 29.7 percent, 14.4 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-July period of the current year amounted to 111.85 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - July 2026