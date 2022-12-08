CMC selects West Virginia location for fourth micro mill

Thursday, 08 December 2022 22:47:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) today announced that it has selected Berkeley County, West Virginia, as the site of its fourth micro mill (MM4). The project, budgeted to cost approximately $450 million net of incentives, is expected to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons and employ approximately 230 people on a full-time basis.

MM4 will be capable of producing various sizes of both straight length and spooled rebar. Based on anticipated timelines for permitting and construction, the new plant is scheduled to begin operations in late 2025.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to enter the next phase of this exciting investment, and to establish CMC's manufacturing presence in West Virginia. The state offers several attractive advantages for MM4, including a welcoming business climate and a skilled available labor force. The planned site, located in the eastern panhandle of the state near Martinsburg, is well-situated to serve key metropolitan markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, as well as the Midwest."