 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Cleveland-Cliffs...

Cleveland-Cliffs to shut down three steel mills indefinitely

Monday, 05 May 2025 13:48:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based mining and steel company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will indefinitely decommission its three steel mills in Pennsylvania and Illinois, due to a downturn in market conditions, according to media reports.

Low demand and prices in the rail, specialty plate and high-carbon sheet markets were cited as the reasons behind the closure of the Steelton and Conshohocken plants in Pennsylvania, and the Riverdale plant in Illinois. The process will begin on June 30 and will affect about 950 jobs. The Trump administration’s recent tariff policy has nothing to do with the decision, the company says.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in late March this year, the company had announced its decision to stop operations at its Dearborn plant in Michigan due to weak auto demand.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Cleveland-Cliffs 

Similar articles

US flat steel prices bump higher as supplies of lower priced pre-tariff flat steel begin to decline; May scrap ...

02 May | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices steady to lower with limited new demand, lower May scrap expectations

25 Apr | Flats and Slab

Cleveland-Cliffs to idle its Dearborn plant amid weak auto demand

26 Mar | Steel News

Nucor CSP price for hot-rolled coils creeps to historic high amid Section 232 tariffs

24 Mar | Flats and Slab

Nucor CSP continues higher following start of Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs

17 Mar | Flats and Slab

Nucor CSP exceeds $1,000/mt on tariff uncertainty for first time since released in April 2024

10 Mar | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue higher ahead of a further round of Mexico-Canada tariff delays

07 Mar | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly Consumer Spot Price advances for sixth week after 11 weeks of stability

03 Mar | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue to march higher on strong scrap, tariff worries as deadlines near

28 Feb | Flats and Slab

Cleveland-Cliffs turns to net loss in 2024

25 Feb | Steel News