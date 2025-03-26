 |  Login 
Cleveland-Cliffs to idle its Dearborn plant amid weak auto demand

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 15:14:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs has announced that it will stop operations at the blast furnace, BOF steel shop and continuous casting facilities at its Dearborn plant in Michigan. The company has started giving notices to its 600 workers with layoffs expected to begin on July 15.

The company underlined the weak domestic auto demand in the US as a reason for the stoppage. On the other hand, the finishing facilities will remain in operation at the Dearborn plant, including the pickling line tandem cold mill and the continuous galvanizing line. These facilities will continue to employ 550 personnel.

The producer expects to resume steel production at the Dearborn plant once US President Trump’s policies take full effect.


