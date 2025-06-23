 |  Login 
Cleveland-Cliffs invests $150 million in new stainless line

Monday, 23 June 2025 14:41:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based mining and natural resources company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has commissioned a new vertical stainless bright anneal line at its Coshocton Works plant in Ohio. The $150 million capital investment will produce premium stainless steel for high-end automotive and critical appliance applications. The new annealing line uses a 100 percent hydrogen atmosphere, replacing conventional acid-based processing methods. The plant includes a hydrogen recovery unit that recycles hydrogen and operates with a 50/50 mix of new and used hydrogen in the production process.

Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves highlighted that the company's stainless steel business has been its most consistent profit generator since acquiring AK Steel in 2020. The new line is expected to deliver a quick payback on the major investment through improved quality and productivity.


