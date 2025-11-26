 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 0.9 percent in mid-November 2025, stocks also up

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 09:14:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-November (November 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.943 million mt, up 0.9 percent compared to early November (November 1-10) this year. 

In early November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.926 million mt, up 6.0 percent compared to late October (October 21-31) this year. 

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of November 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.61 million mt, increasing by 0.8 percent compared to November 10.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Chongqing Steel starts production of Q345E low-temperature steel

26 Nov | Steel News

Ex-China HRC offers show only mild upward bias despite rising local prices lifted by higher futures

25 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China billet offers rise, no softening foreseen amid output cuts

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

China widens restrictions on BHP’s iron ore sales

25 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 25, 2025 

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

China’s medium and heavy steel plate exports up 3.46% in January-October 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 0.04 percent in January-October 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

China Railway’s cargo shipments up 3% to 3.378 billion mt in Jan-Oct 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 24, 2025 

24 Nov | Longs and Billet

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2-8.4/mt

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials