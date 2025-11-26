Chongqing Steel starts production of Q345E low-temperature steel

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd has announced that it has successfully rolled the first batch of 300 mt of its new Q345E low-temperature steel product. All key indicators, including toughness at minus 40°C, met the required standards, with a 100 percent pass rate. The milestone marks a major breakthrough for the company in the low-temperature steel segment.

Q345E low-temperature steel, a low-alloy high-strength structural steel, has outstanding toughness at sub-zero temperatures, with excellent cold-formability and weldability. It meets the mechanical fabrication requirements of cryogenic environments and provides a reliable guarantee for structural safety under extreme conditions.

The successful trial production of Q345E low-temperature steel not only enriches the company’s product portfolio of hot rolled quality steels, but also plays a positive role in increasing the proportion of direct-supply customers and increasing the market share of its hot rolled products.