 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Chongqing...

Chongqing Steel starts production of Q345E low-temperature steel

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 09:17:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd has announced that it has successfully rolled the first batch of 300 mt of its new Q345E low-temperature steel product. All key indicators, including toughness at minus 40°C, met the required standards, with a 100 percent pass rate. The milestone marks a major breakthrough for the company in the low-temperature steel segment.

Q345E low-temperature steel, a low-alloy high-strength structural steel, has outstanding toughness at sub-zero temperatures, with excellent cold-formability and weldability. It meets the mechanical fabrication requirements of cryogenic environments and provides a reliable guarantee for structural safety under extreme conditions.

The successful trial production of Q345E low-temperature steel not only enriches the company’s product portfolio of hot rolled quality steels, but also plays a positive role in increasing the proportion of direct-supply customers and increasing the market share of its hot rolled products.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 0.9 percent in mid-November 2025, stocks also up

26 Nov | Steel News

Ex-China HRC offers show only mild upward bias despite rising local prices lifted by higher futures

25 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China billet offers rise, no softening foreseen amid output cuts

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

China widens restrictions on BHP’s iron ore sales

25 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 25, 2025 

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

China’s medium and heavy steel plate exports up 3.46% in January-October 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 0.04 percent in January-October 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

China Railway’s cargo shipments up 3% to 3.378 billion mt in Jan-Oct 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 24, 2025 

24 Nov | Longs and Billet

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2-8.4/mt

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials