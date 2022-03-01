CISA: Coking coal purchasing cost in China up 77.98 percent in January

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:23:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In January this year, the weighted average purchasing cost of coking coal in China increased by 77.98 percent, while the weighted average purchasing cost of metallurgical coke rose by 22.09 percent, of Chinese domestic production fine ores declined by 15.67 percent, the weighted average purchasing cost of import fine ores decreased by 26.83 percent, the weighted average purchasing cost of pig iron rose by 12.75 percent, while the weighted average purchasing cost of scrap increased by 15.2 percent, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

