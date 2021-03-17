CISA: China’s steel industry should not be restricted like energy-intensive, high-pollution sectors

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 15:00:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel industry does not belong among the energy-intensive, high-pollution and resource-intensive sectors, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Energy-intensive, high-pollution and resource-intensive industries in China are to be subject to a series of restrictions in terms of export tax rebates, environmental protection, finance, financing and investment.

After more than ten years of development, China’s industry has undergone significant changes in energy consumption and environmental protection, the CISA noted, adding that the steel industry in China should not be discriminated against, but should enjoy the support of preferential policies.

The CISA pointed out that the comprehensive energy consumption per metric ton of steel production has declined from 2,524 kilogram standard coal in 1978 to 553 kilogram standard coal, with more and more steelmakers meeting the national ultra-low emissions standard.