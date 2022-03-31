Chongqing Steel’s net profit increases by 256.22 percent in 2021

Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:54:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron and Steel has issued its financial report for 2021, announcing that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 39.849 billion ($6.3 billion) in the given year, up 62.72 percent year on year, while recording a net profit of RMB 2.274 billion ($0.36 billion), up 256.22 percent year on year.

In 2021, the company produced 3.8217 million mt of hot rolled coil, 2.0945 million mt of steel plate and 1.2206 million mt of semi-finished steel.

$1 = RMB 6.3482