Chongqing Steel Group to sell 83% equity in Chongqing Wuxia Mining

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 17:23:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese steel company Chongqing Iron and Steel Group plans to sell 83 percent equity in Chongqing-based Wuxia Mining Co., Ltd, equivalent to 83 million shares, via a bidding process on Chongqing United Assets and Equity Exchange, with the base price set at RMB 116.57 million ($18.04 million), as announced by Chongqing United Assets and Equity Exchange Group.

Chongqing Wuxi Mining was set up in June 2008, jointly established by Chongqing Iron and Steel Group and Chongqing Zhongliangshan Coal Electric Co. Ltd, with a registered capital of RMB 200 million ($31 million). The company mainly engages in investment in and development of mining resources, and in transportation, storage and imports and exports of minerals. Chongqing Iron and Steel Group holds 83 percent equity, while Chongqing Zhongliangshan Coal Electric holds the remaining 17 percent equity.