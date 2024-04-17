Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage at 77.3 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 10:39:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 77.3 percent in the January-March period of the current year, down 0.8 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year, while it was up 0.9 percentage points compared to the October-December period last year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the January-March period was at 73.6 percent, down 0.7 percentage points compared to the October-December period last year, while down 2.3 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.