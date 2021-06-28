Chinese steel enterprises’ profits up 3.77-fold in January-May

Monday, 28 June 2021 11:43:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period of the current year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 39 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while one saw a slower decrease in its gross profit and one shifted from loss to profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 228.23 billion ($35.3 billion), rising by 3.77-fold year on year.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 247.45 billion ($38.3 billion) in the given period, up 81.1 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 29.59 billion ($4.6 billion), RMB 75.11 billion ($11.6 billion) and RMB 19.49 billion ($3.0 billion), up 201.6 percent, up 63.6 percent and 15.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-May period, the gross profits of the mining industry and the raw material industry indicated rapid growth amid improving demand from downstream users and big rises in commodity prices.

$1 = RMB 6.4578