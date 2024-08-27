 |  Login 
Chinese companies to establish green hydrogen consortium to develop hydrogen industry

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 14:05:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Chinese-state owned mining and energy company China Energy Investment Corporation has announced that Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council has approved the establishment of a consortium for the green hydrogen production, storage and transportation.

Other than the State Energy Group and Sinopec, which will jointly lead the consortium, China Energy Investment Corporation, State Power Investment Corporation, and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation will be among the state-owned member companies. The consortium will focus on systematic scientific research, with the aim of developing the domestic green hydrogen industry and promoting large-scale green hydrogen applications.

Ma Yongsheng, chairman of Sinopec, stated that green hydrogen not only plays an important role for emerging industries but also for green and low-carbon transition.


