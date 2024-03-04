China’s share of EAF-based steelmaking to exceed 20 percent by 2030

Monday, 04 March 2024 15:25:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In order to promote the greening of the manufacturing industry, forge new industrial competitive advantages in the process of implementing the carbon peak and neutral targets, accelerate the construction of a modernized industrial system, and promote the new type of industrialization, seven government departments in China have made a proposal aiming to raise the share of short-process steelmaking (electric arc furnace steelmaking) to more than 20 percent by 2030. The departments include the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

As reported previously, in December 2023 China's State Council announced a plan to improve the country's air quality in the long run, as part of its efforts to pursue high-quality economic development. Under the plan, China will continue to promote the development of EAF steelmaking, which will account for 15 percent of the country’s total steel output by 2025.