China’s HBIS to cooperate with Vale on decarbonization of steel industry

Chinese steelmaker HBIS Group has announced that it has signed an agreement with Brazilian miner iron miner Vale for the decarbonization of the steel value chain.

Accordingly, both companies will work on identifying the best solutions for green transition and will explore the option to use Tecnored furnaces in order to process waste and extract valuable metals. Also, they will collaborate on other fields such as low-carbon furnace charge solutions, circular economy, hydrogen metallurgy, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and carbon asset management.

As a result, Vale and HBIS will contribute to the decarbonization of global steel industry.