China’s HBIS to cooperate with Rio Tinto to reduce emissions in steelmaking

Chinese steelmaker HBIS Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australian miner Rio Tinto to jointly develop technologies to reduce carbon emissions from steelmaking, according to local media reports.

The companies will conduct research by optimizing the mixture of blast furnace feeds and improving energy efficiency. The parties will also cooperate in hydrogen-based metallurgy to support sustainable development of the steel industry.

Meanwhile, a few days ago HBIS inked an agreement with Brazilian miner iron miner Vale to jointly work on identifying the best solutions for green transition, as SteelOrbis previously reported.