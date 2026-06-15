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China’s stock of new-energy heavy-duty trucks to exceed 1.6 million units by 2030

Monday, 15 June 2026 10:39:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Transport, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and eight other ministries and government commissions jointly issued the Implementation Plan for Promoting the Large-Scale Application of New-Energy Heavy-Duty Trucks recently, which explicitly targets that by 2030 the market share of new-energy heavy-duty trucks will reach 40 percent, with stock of the vehicles to exceed 1.6 million units, accounting for approximately 20 percent of the total heavy-duty truck stock by the year in question.

Meanwhile, Shan Zenghai, vice president and chief engineer of XCMG stated at the 2026 Construction Machinery Industry Technology Festival held on June 14 at Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, that the domestic new-energy construction machinery market is expected to grow rapidly to approximately RMB 80 billion in 2026, with industry penetration accelerating and potentially breaking through to 15-20 percent.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

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