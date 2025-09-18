China’s steel sheet/plate exports down significantly in Aug, almost stable in Jan-Aug 2025

In August, China exported 5.63 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 15.1 percent year on year, while decreasing by 8.2 percent month on month, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 48.08 million mt in the January-August period this year, down 0.1 percent year on year.

The traditional off-season negatively affected HRC exports in the given month. Meanwhile, the rush to export caused by the uncertainties in the global market due to the US tariffs eventually came to an end, contributing to the decline in China’s HRC exports in August.

In August, China’s HRC export prices edged up first, with the highest price level during the month at $493/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during August 8-18, while they moved down later, with the lowest level at $480/mt FOB observed on August 26-31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.