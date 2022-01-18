China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 37.8 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 14:12:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 45.09 million mt in 2021, up 37.8 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In December alone, China exported 3.21 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 6.1 percent year on year, while rising by 12.2 percent month on month.

In December, ex-China HRC export prices declined amid the fluctuations in HRC futures prices. The increase in exports of steel sheet/plate was 3.8 percentage points faster in December compared to November, while the increase in 2021 overall was 3.2 percentage points slower compared to the year-on-year rise of 41 percent recorded in the first 11 months last year.