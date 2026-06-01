 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sector PMI decreases to 47.9 percent in May 2026

Monday, 01 June 2026 09:39:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In May this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 49.2 percent, 1.3 percentage points lower than that recorded in April, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

Moreover, in May, the new order index stood at 46.8 percent, 2.4 percentage points lower than in April.

In May, the new export order index stood at 48.6 percent, 2.1 percentage points higher than in April. Demand for steel from some emerging markets improved in the given month. 

In May, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 48.7 percent, remaining stable compared to April.

In May, the finished steel inventory index stood at 43 percent, up 0.7 percentage points from April.

In May, the raw material inventory index declined to 46.0 percent, down 4.0 percentage points from April, signaling that consumption of raw materials was faster than inventory replenishment.

Meanwhile, in May, the raw material purchase volume index stood at 48 percent, 1.6 percentage points higher than April, but still below 50 percent.

As for June, demand for steel will slow down amid the traditional offseason due to the rainy season in southern China and high temperatures in northern China. Construction activities will be negatively affected by the weather, which will curb the demand for steel. At the same time, raw material prices may fluctuate within a limited range at current high levels, which will weaken steelmakers’ willingness to produce steel.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for early June 2026

01 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local coke prices in China move up, but effect from coal mines closure starts to fade away

29 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 29, 2026

29 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Sentiment turns from negative to stable in ex-China rebar market

29 May | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways amid weaker support from cost side

29 May | Flats and Slab

Iron ore in China edges down further due to a slowdown in steel demand

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HDG offers move sideways, but may soften next week

28 May | Flats and Slab

SE Asian buyers wait for more declines as prices soften, but not enough this week

28 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 28, 2026

28 May | Longs and Billet

China’s FAI in construction of roads and waterways loses 7.8 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

28 May | Steel News