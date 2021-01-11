﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI rises by five percent in Dec

Monday, 11 January 2021 17:27:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 5.0 percent year on year, 3.0 percentage points higher compared to November last year amid good demand from downstream users and the high levels of raw material prices, while it was up 3.3 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on January 11.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 0.4 percent year on year in December, and increased by 1.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in December Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices remained stable year on year and were up 1.5 percent compared to November last year. In 2020 overall, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 1.8 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Southeast Asia  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Jan

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle sales up 6.6 percent in December
11  Jan

Motor vehicles in China up 6.9% to 370 million units by end of 2020
11  Jan

China's excavator sales up 39% in 2020, increase by 56.4% in Dec
11  Jan

CAS: China’s GDP growth to reach 8.5 percent in 2021
08  Jan

FAI in railways in China down 2.6 percent in 2020