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China's steel industry PPI down 0.5 percent in January-September 2026

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 10:22:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In September this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 0.2 percent year on year, compared to a year-on-year drop of 0.3 percent recorded in August, while edging up by 0.2 percent month on month, shifting from a month-on-month decline of 0.9 percent recorded in August, reflecting a short-term recovery on monthly basis while the year-on-year trend remained weak, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 0.5 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point slower compared to the declining pace recorded in the January-August period.

In September, China's overall PPI increased by 5.0 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month. Also in September, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 6.9 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent compared to August.

In the first nine months this year, China's overall PPI increased by 2.3 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 3.6 percent year on year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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