China’s steel bar exports increase by 49.3 percent in Jan-May

Thursday, 19 June 2025 09:43:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 7.51 million mt, up 49.3 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.2 million mt, up 10.6 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.99 million mt in the given period, increasing by 30.6 percent year on year.

In May alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.8 million mt, 260,000 mt and 770,000 mt, up 53.5 percent, 9.9 percent and 59.8 percent year on year, while rising by 13.21 percent, declining by 7.14 percent, and increasing by 30.51 percent month on month, respectively.


