Thursday, 30 June 2022 11:03:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that as of June 29 China’s local government bonds reached RMB 1.78 trillion ($0.26 trillion).

Meanwhile, China’s local government bond will amount to RMB 1.93 trillion ($0.3 trillion) in June, which will be the highest monthly level ever.

As for the second half of the current year, China will speed up the issuance of the special bonds, aiming to stabilize China’s economic development.