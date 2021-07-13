China’s shipbuilding output increases by 19 percent in H1

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:44:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first half of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 20.922 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 19.0 percent year on year, as announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

As of the end of June, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 86.6 million dwt, up 13.1 percent year on year.

In the first six months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 44.9 percent of total global shipbuilding output.