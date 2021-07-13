﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output increases by 19 percent in H1

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:44:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the first half of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 20.922 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 19.0 percent year on year, as announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

As of the end of June, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 86.6 million dwt, up 13.1 percent year on year.

In the first six months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 44.9 percent of total global shipbuilding output.


Tags: China  shipbuilding  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jul

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China down eight percent in June
28  Jun

Transportation disruptions emerge at southern ports in China
28  Jun

China’s shipbuilding output up 26.6% in Jan-May, new orders up 182.6%
25  Jun

SEEE releases guidelines for trading of carbon emissions
22  Jun

MIIT: Chinese downstream industries hit by rapid raw material price rises