﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s semis imports down sharply in H1 amid 66% drop in billet shipments

Monday, 25 July 2022 17:22:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Semi-finished steel imports in China indicated sharp declines in the first half this year, mainly due to the sharp drop in billet shipments. In both May and June, China’s billet exports were very limited as sales transacted in March and April were slow.

In total, billet and slab imports in China amounted to around 264,200 mt in June, while in May the semi-finished steel shipments were 360,000 mt.  

China imported 24,700 mt of billet in June, down significantly by 98 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities. In the January-June period this year, billet imports in China totaled 1.31 million mt, dropping 66 percent year on year.

Slab imports amounted to 239,500 mt in June, up 917 percent year on year, due to the sharp increase in ex-Russia slab bookings since the beginning of this year. It was because of the large discounts and limited sales options for Russian suppliers due to Western sanctions, implemented since March against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.


Tags: Slab Billet Semis China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iranian semis producers actively search for buyers abroad

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Effect and effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russian steel sector, Part 2

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

China's semi-finished steel imports in May fall below 400,000 mt

22 Jun | Steel News

Iran's Khouzestan Steel float export tenders for billet and slab

16 Jun | Longs and Billet

ASEAN expects short-lived small impact on steel trade from Russia-Ukraine war

19 May | Steel News

Global steel price decline triggers appropriate amendments in Iran’s export policy

17 May | Steel News

Sharp drop in slab import prices in China to trigger further fall in SE Asia

06 May | Flats and Slab

Export tariffs continue to limit ex-Iran semis trade, deals rare

29 Apr | Longs and Billet

SEAISI: ASEAN countries’ semi-finished steel exports up 52.8% in Jan-Oct

30 Mar | Steel News

SEAISI: ASEAN countries’ semi-finished steel imports up 5.3% in Jan-Oct

30 Mar | Steel News