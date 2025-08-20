 |  Login 
China’s rebar output down 2.3 percent in January-July 2025

Wednesday, 20 August 2025

In the January-July period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 113.387 million mt, down 2.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).    

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 78.959 million mt, decreasing by 0.1 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 34.695 million mt, up 2.7 percent year on year.     

In July alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 15.182 million mt, 11.375 million mt and 5.138 million mt, down 2.3 percent, down 1.9 percent and up 2.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market have moved up. Rebar prices reached a peak in June at RMB 3,403/mt ($477/mt) on July 25-27, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,123/mt ($438/mt) on July 1, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


