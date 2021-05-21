China’s rebar and wire rod outputs rise gradually in April

Friday, 21 May 2021 15:32:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, China’s rebar and wire rod outputs totaled 23.656 million mt and 14.174 million mt, up 11.8 percent and 8.3 percent year on year, while up 3.04 percent and 2.96 percent month on month, respectively.

Local rebar prices in China indicated an overall rising trend in April, increasing by 6.9 percent to the peak level in April of RMB 5,250/mt on April 27 amid support from rebar futures prices and decent demand in the given month, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

In the January-April period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 87.02 million mt, up 16.9 percent year on year, 2.0 percentage point slower than the increase rate recorded in the first three months this year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Wire rod production amounted to 53.477 million mt in the first four months, up 14.1 percent year on year, 2.2 percentage points slower than the increase seen in the first three months this year.