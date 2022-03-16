China’s real estate investments rise by 3.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 10:47:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 1.4499 trillion ($0.23 trillion), up 3.7 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given year, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 157.03 million m2, down 9.6 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period increased by 1.8 percent. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 12.2 percent year on year in the given period.

Real estate enterprises have come under strong financial pressures amid the downward correction seen in the industry.