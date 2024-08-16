 |  Login 
China’s real estate investments down 10.2 percent in January-July

Friday, 16 August 2024 09:32:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 6.0877 trillion ($0.85 trillion), down 10.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 541.49 million m2, down 18.6 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 12.1 percent year on year. The new area covered by construction activity decreased by 23.2 percent year on year in the given period.

The real estate development prosperity index in July this year stood at 92.22, up from 92.11 recorded in June.


