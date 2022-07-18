China’s real estate investments decline by 5.4 percent in H1

Monday, 18 July 2022 11:52:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 6.8314 trillion ($1.0 trillion), down 5.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given year, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 689.23 million m2, down 22.2 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 2.8 percent year on year. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 34.4 percent year on year in the given period.

The outbreaks of Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China negatively affected the real estate market, while tight liquidity also weakened the support for the market.