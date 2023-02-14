China’s quota of new special bonds issued by local governments in advance exceeds RMB 2.0 trillion

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 10:38:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s quota of new special bonds issued by local governments in advance has exceeded RMB 2.0 trillion ($0.29 trillion) for the first time, standing at RMB 2.19 trillion ($0.32 trillion), up 50 percent year on year, as reported by local financial media. In particular, as of February 12 this year, the amount of new special bonds which has been issued exceeded RMB 570 billion ($83.7 billion).

The local government special bonds target public welfare projects with a certain income, and debt repayment will come from the corresponding government-managed funds or special revenues generated from project incomes. The annual quota of special bonds issued by local governments needs to be confirmed at the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (NPC & CPPCC) in March, and is only later gradually handed down to the provinces, cities and counties, resulting in issuance mostly in the second half of the year.

It is expected that the new special bonds issued by local governments in 2023 will exceed the RMB 3.65 trillion recorded in 2022, though the increase may not be so big.

The bonds in question will mostly be invested in infrastructure and other major projects as soon as possible, aiming to provide solid support to stabilize investment and economic development.