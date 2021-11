Wednesday, 24 November 2021 12:26:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved the third phrase of the urban rail transit construction plans (2021-26) in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, while agreeing the construction of the second phase of lines 4, 5, and 6, with an overall investment of RMB 48.068 billion ($7.5 billion).

The construction activities are expected to exert a positive impact on the demand for steel.