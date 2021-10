Wednesday, 20 October 2021 12:13:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Meng Wei, a spokesman for China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has stated that the NDRC approved seven fixed asset investment projects in September, with an overall FAI of RMB 75.2 billion ($11.7 billion), mostly covering the fields of transportation, energy and informatization.

In the January-September period this year, NDRC approved 66 FAI projects, with an overall FAI of RMB 480.4 billion ($74.7 billion).

$1 = RMB 6.4069