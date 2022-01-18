﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s NDRC approves 90 fixed asset investment projects in 2021

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 12:14:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jin Xiandong, director of the policy research office of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has stated that in December 2021 China approved six fixed asset investment projects, with an overall investment of RMB 18.5 billion ($2.9 billion), mainly covering the areas of transportation and water conservation.

In 2021, NDRC approved a total of 90 FAI projects, with an overall investment of RMB 775.4 billion ($122 billion), mainly covering the fields of transportation, energy, water conservation and informatization.


Tags: Far East  China  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Jan

China’s FAI growth slows slightly to 4.9 percent in 2021
07 Jan

China’s investment in water conservation-related construction down 1.6% in 2021
06 Jan

China’s Hebei Province plans to invest RMB 1.12 trillion in 695 key projects
06 Jan

China’s FAI in railways in 2021 totals RMB 748.9 billion
23 Dec

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.7 percent in Jan-Nov