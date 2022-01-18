China’s NDRC approves 90 fixed asset investment projects in 2021

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 12:14:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jin Xiandong, director of the policy research office of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has stated that in December 2021 China approved six fixed asset investment projects, with an overall investment of RMB 18.5 billion ($2.9 billion), mainly covering the areas of transportation and water conservation.

In 2021, NDRC approved a total of 90 FAI projects, with an overall investment of RMB 775.4 billion ($122 billion), mainly covering the fields of transportation, energy, water conservation and informatization.