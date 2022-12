Monday, 19 December 2022 11:17:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced that in November this year China approved nine fixed asset investment projects.

In the January-November period, the NDRC approved a total of 106 FAI projects, with an overall investment of RMB 1.5 trillion ($0.2 trillion).

The NDRC had approved 90 projects in 2021, with an overall investment of RMB 775.4 billion.

$1 = RMB 6.9746