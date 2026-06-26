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China’s NDRC and NEA issue 15th Five-Year Plan for New-Type Energy System Development

Friday, 26 June 2026 09:55:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA) of China officially issued the 15th Five-Year Plan for New-Type Energy System Development on June 25, aiming to preliminarily establish a new energy system that is clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient.

Accordingly, by 2030, China’s comprehensive energy production capacity will reach 5.8 billion mt of standard coal equivalent, with coal and oil consumption peaking. The share of non-fossil energy consumption will reach 25 percent, the installed capacity of wind and solar power will exceed 50 percent of the total, non-fossil power generation will account for 50 percent of total generation, and new energy power generation will make up 30 percent of total generation.

Meanwhile, China will continue to intensify coal resource exploration and strategic reserve development, scientifically plan coal production capacity construction, and focus on building five major coal supply guarantee bases, with outputs accounting for over 80 percent of the total production output in China by 2030.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

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