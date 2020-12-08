China’s monetary policy to ensure favorable financial environment in 2021

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 15:33:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s monetary policy is expected to remain prudent in 2021 and will provide a more favorable financial environment for economic recovery, as announced by the China Index Academy (CIA), a Beijing-based real estate research institute. At the same time, it stated that in 2021 China’s real estate market will see average prices rising steadily, while new areas covered by construction activity will remain at high levels and investments in real estate will indicate medium-to-high growth.

According to the CIA, the new urban population in China in the 2021-25 period will total 84.33 million, which will result in the new demand totaling 3.6 billion square meters of housing area. In addition, housing renovation, demolition and relocation will contribute to the demand for housing areas. It is expected that demand for housing areas in China will reach 9.46-9.84 billion square meters in the 2021-25 period, which indicates that the country’s real estate industry will maintain a decent pace of development.