China’s local home appliance retail sales up 13.3 percent in H1

Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:16:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s local home appliance retail sales amounted to RMB 176.7 billion ($27.2 billion) in the first half of the current year, up 13.3 percent year on year, according to the data issued by All View Cloud (AVC) - a big data integrated solution provider in China focused on the smart home field.

In particular, in the given period air conditioner sales rose by 3.3 percent, while washing machine sales rose by 25.5 percent, both year on year.

AVC has forecast that in the second half of the current year fridge sales will likely decrease by 3.9 percent year on year.


