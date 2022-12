Monday, 05 December 2022 12:39:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that China’s local government bonds issued in the January-November period this year amounted to RMB 7.28 trillion ($1.03 trillion), including new special bonds of RMB 4.75 trillion ($0.67 trillion).

In order to increase effective investment to stabilize economic growth, the issuance of local government bonds reached a record new high this year.

$1 = RMB 7.0384