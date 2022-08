Wednesday, 03 August 2022 14:19:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that China’s local government bonds issued in the January-July period amounted to RMB 5.66 trillion ($0.83 trillion), including the new special bonds totaling RMB 3.454 trillion ($0.51 trillion).

Economic experts say the issuance of the new special bonds will stabilize economic development in China in the second half this year.