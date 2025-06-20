 |  Login 
China’s iron ore output down 10.1 percent in January-May

Friday, 20 June 2025 09:19:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 414.32 million mt, decreasing by 10.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In May alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 85.787 million mt, decreasing by 3.6 percent year on year, while up 1.3 percent month on month.

In May, import iron ore prices moved up first and decreased later. The lowest level of $96/mt during the given month was seen on May 27 and May 31, while the highest level of $102/mt was observed on May 14.


