You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China’s HRC output up 2.2 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 09:37:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 177.7 million mt, increasing by 2.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 39.468 million mt, up 5.5 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 17.025 million mt and 4.167 million mt, down 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent year on year, while down 0.48 percent and up 1.17 percent month on month, respectively.

In October, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market edged up first while moving down later. The highest price level for HRC in October was seen at RMB 3,860/mt ($537/mt) on October 8, and the lowest level during the month was observed during October 18-20 at RMB 3,540/mt ($492/mt).


