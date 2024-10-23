China’s HRC output up 2.1 percent in January-September

In the January-September period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 161.856 million mt, increasing by 2.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 34.797 million mt, up 6.3 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 17.107 million mt and 4.119 million mt, down 6.4 percent and 2.7 percent year on year, while down 5.42 percent and up 8.71 percent month on month, respectively.

In September, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market edged down first while moving up later as China issued several stimulus policies in late September, aiming to boost economic development, thereby exerting a positive impact on market sentiments. The highest price level for HRC in September was seen at RMB 3,705/mt ($520/mt) on September 30, and the lowest level during the month was observed on September 9 at RMB 3,085/mt ($433/mt).