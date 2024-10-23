 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s HRC output up 2.1 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 10:11:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 161.856 million mt, increasing by 2.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 34.797 million mt, up 6.3 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 17.107 million mt and 4.119 million mt, down 6.4 percent and 2.7 percent year on year, while down 5.42 percent and up 8.71 percent month on month, respectively.

In September, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market edged down first while moving up later as China issued several stimulus policies in late September, aiming to boost economic development, thereby exerting a positive impact on market sentiments. The highest price level for HRC in September was seen at RMB 3,705/mt ($520/mt) on September 30, and the lowest level during the month was observed on September 9 at RMB 3,085/mt ($433/mt).


Tags: Hrc Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s local, import and export HRC prices soften

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Emirati HRC buyers slow to purchase as import offers show soft trend

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Import HRC market in Pakistan impacted by Chinese suppliers

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Mood worsens in Vietnam’s HRC import market amid China’s slump

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 23, 2024 

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Indian HRC exporters refuse to go lower despite growing pressure from China, worse mood locally

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices keep declining amid local and futures price slump

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 22, 2024 

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) for hot rolled coils steady for second week

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices soften amid slump in futures and local prices

21 Oct | Flats and Slab