China’s HRC output rises more rapidly in Q1

Thursday, 22 April 2021 10:40:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 45.052 million mt, up 16 percent year on year, which was 0.6 percentage points faster than the increase rate in the January-February period this year.

Average local HRC prices in China moved on an overall uptrend in March amid good demand from downstream users and rising HRC futures prices, reaching their highest level of RMB 5,340/mt ex-warehouse on March 31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in the first three months of the current year reached 10.045 million mt, up by 32.7 percent year on year, which was 3.4 percentage points slower than the growth rate recorded in the first two months this year.