China’s HRC output increases by 8.8 percent in Q1

In the January-March period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 57.363 million mt, increasing by 8.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 11.857 million mt, up 7.3 percent year on year.

In March alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production outputs amounted to 20.197 million mt and 4.667 million mt, up 8.5 percent and 8.1 percent, year on year, respectively.

In March, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market declined first while moving up later, and fluctuated within a limited range by the end of the given month. The highest price level for HRC in March was seen at RMB 3,555/mt ($494/mt) on March 14 and the lowest level during the given period was observed on March 11 at RMB 3,450/mt ($479/mt).